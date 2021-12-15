ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Andrew Cuomo ordered to forfeit proceeds from book about pandemic

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Ethics Commission has ordered former Gov. Andrew Cuomo...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

NY Commission on Public Ethics Rules ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo Has 30 days to forfeit $5.1 million in profits reaped from Phony “Leadership” Book

Albany NY, relatives of the victims of ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s horrendous policy of forcing COVID-19 patients to be accepted by nursing homes are celebrating a ruling by the states Commission on Public Ethics. The commission ruled that the $5.1 million in profits reaped by Cuomo from his propagandistic 2020...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
iheart.com

Former Governor Cuomo Defiant After Being Ordered to Repay Book Proceeds

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is more or less threatening the state to sue him after an ethics panel ordered he pay the money back from his COVID-19 memoir. The state ethics commission is giving Cuomo 30-days to comply. The Democrat must pay the money back to Attorney General Tish James' office, as opposed to the publisher. This is reportedly because officials feel the AG will sue Cuomo for recovery of funds, while the publisher may choose not to.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
NBC Los Angeles

NY Ethics Board Tells Andrew Cuomo to Return Millions in Pandemic Book Money

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered by the state's ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His attorney immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight, while a spokesperson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

This May Give You Hope: Former NY Gov. Cuomo Ordered To Replay Book Proceeds

(Albany, NY) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is being ordered to repay proceeds of his five-point-one-million-dollar book deal. The order came from the state ethics commission which said the Democrat has 30 days to comply. The proceeds from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” will be turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office. Officials will then decide where the clawback funds go, which may include the state, the publisher or another entity.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Forfeit#Ethics Commission
iheart.com

JCOPE: Cuomo Must Return Book Proceeds

New York State’s ethics committee says former Governor Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his book deal within 30 days. JCOPE revoked its approval last month for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”. An attorney for Cuomo says he'll sue if...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Primetimer

An advisor to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo boasted about getting MSNBC's Katy Tur to use her "spin" on air

Lis Smith, the communications director for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was brought in by former New York Gov. Cuomo's team to help deal with the PR fallout after the governor was accused of sexual harassment. As Defector's Laura Wagner and Patrick Redford report, Chris Cuomo "wasn’t the only media figure breaking a sweat trying to manage fallout for Andrew. At Smith’s behest, MSNBC’s Katy Tur evidently carried her fair share of water for the governor in a televised report on March 3, the day Cuomo first addressed the growing number of allegations against him in a public statement that went something like, I am sorry women didn’t like my innocent hugs and friendly banter. Per the documents released by the AG, Smith and her fellow savvy political operatives monitored the response to Cuomo’s public statement, including a segment on Katy Tur’s MSNBC program." “I’m texting w Katy Tur,” Smith wrote. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim on (MSNBC).” On her March 3 broadcast, Katy Tur said: “I’ve just been talking with somebody who is close to the family and I asked them, given the moment we have been living in for the past two years, given how everyone has had a reckoning with this Me Too moment, why would someone like Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a savvy politician, not have buttoned things up, not have gotten the message to be careful about what he says around his staffers around others. And the person said, it’s not that he didn’t think the rules didn’t apply to him, it’s just that in the Cuomo DNA, they are extraordinarily friendly, I guess, by nature.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy