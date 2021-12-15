ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Finishing Touch – Boys Basketball

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYEyV_0dNXaGDm00

December 15, 2021
East Alabama Sports Today

Boys roundup: White Plains finds a way to win down the stretch; Anniston gets back on winning track, Piedmont, PV score area wins, and more

TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES
Anniston 70, Munford 48
Cherokee County 90, Ashville 57
Glencoe 59, Hokes Bluff 43
Jacksonville Christian 77, ASCTE 63
Piedmont 62, Weaver 49
Pleasant Valley 56, Ohatchee 47
Ragland 74, Donoho 61
Westbrook Christian 74, Gaston 45
White Plains 39, Pell City 35

After enduring the sting of another close loss Monday night, White Plains coach Chris Randall said he needed to do a better job bringing his team to the finish line.

He got them there Tuesday night. After losing four one-possession games, the Wildcats found a way to win, holding off Pell City 39-35.

“(Assistant golf coach) Matt Rogers has a saying when somebody makes a big putt or a big birdie or something like that, ‘man we needed that like a dead man needs a box,’” Randall said. “That’s the way all of us felt. It was more of a relief. We needed that one, that’s for sure.

“We’ve lost four one-possession games and we’d been finding ways to lose. I’m glad it was close and we had to find a way to win.”

It wasn’t a piece of art, but it served its purpose.

“I tell the guys all the time we’re not painting, it doesn’t have to be pretty, we’re counting,” Randall said.

Their winning formula Tuesday night was a mix of good defense, holding Pell City’s posts to seven points, and staying patient with the ball that often rewarded them with a big basket.

The Wildcats ran into some foul trouble early and Braden Knight came in and gave them what Randall called “some huge minutes” in the first half defensively “that you can’t put a price tag on.”

White Plains led 18-12 at halftime and then hit one of the biggest buckets of the game on their first possession of the second half. They ran off more than 90 seconds of game clock because they couldn’t get a clean look against the Panthers’ own stout defense, but when they did Josh Wheeler buried a 3 that Randall said “felt like 6.”

Daniel Williams hit two free throws late to keep the Wildcats ahead and they stayed there with some defensive stops down the stretch.

Wheeler hit four 3-pointers in the game and led all scorers with 14 points. Walker Osteen had 10 and Williams had six. [** read more ]

ANNISTON 70, MUNFORD 48: Antonio Kite returned to the Anniston lineup and the Bulldogs returned to their winning ways, seizing control with a 23-6 second quarter.

Kite missed the Bulldogs’ last two games – losses to Handley and Huffman – while in Tuscaloosa on an official visit prior to his signing with the Tide Wednesday and celebrating it at 2:30 p.m. before the Bulldogs take on Cleburne County in another area game. He scored six points.

Javen Croft also returned to the Bulldogs and he scored 10 points. Tadyn Jones also got 12 and Troy Hall scored a team-high 12. Martez Reed had seven and Kamron Sandler, a former Munford player, had six in Anniston’s second-quarter run.

Munford’s Jaquan Anderson led all scorers with 27 points. Connor Morgan had 15. The Lions had only one field goal in that fateful second quarter. They missed several opportunities around the rim and were only 4 for 12 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Kite wasn’t the only player on the floor expecting to sign a Division I football scholarship Wednesday. Munford’s Kyler Gibson will celebrate his signing with Troy at noon. [** read more ]

PIEDMONT 62, WEAVER 49: The Bulldogs broke open a close game by outscoring Weaver 22-8 in the third quarter.

With Omarion Foster preparing for the weekend’s North-South football all-star game, the Bulldogs needed someone to step up to provide complementary scoring for Alex Odam. They found it in several places.

Gavin Lawler hit three 3s and had 11 points. Cole Wilson hit a pair and had eight and freshman Ish Bethel added nine. Odam was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 20.

Weaver’s Armane Burton led all scorers with 21 points. He had eight in the first quarter, 11 in the first half, as the Bearcats grabbed a 31-30 halftime lead. Tristan Brown had seven in the first quarter and finished with 11. Kohl Perry scored seven, all in the second quarter. [** read more ]

RAGLAND 74, DONOHO 61: The Purple Devils used four double-figure scorers to offset 20-point games from Donoho’s Drew Williamson and Rich Goad and earn an area win.

Ragland’s big four – Javaris Turner (16), Jordan Turner (19), Braxton Layton (11) and D.J. Turner (14) – combined to nearly score as many points as Donoho did as a team. The Falcons’ Williamson led all scorers with 25 points. Goad had 20. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCZ4_0dNXaGDm00
Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Back to Home Subscribe Free
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0dNXaGDm00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wah6u_0dNXaGDm00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Battle of the Bulldogs

December 17, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Anniston, Piedmont to meet next two years in football, both games at Field of Champions   You can already see the game day T-shirts. Battle of the Bulldogs. Anniston at Piedmont. Only game in town. When the AHSAA announced its latest round of reclassification […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Football#Golf#East Alabama Sports#White Plains#Ascte 63 Piedmont#Wildcats
Calhoun County Journal

Thursday Basketball

December 17, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Piedmont’s Odam scores 43, closes in on 2,000; Ridley has huge double-double, Ohatchee girls nearly pitch shutout and more BOYS GAMESOhatchee 51, Wellborn35Oxford 59, Pell City 52Piedmont 73, Glencoe 57White Plains 58, Munford 46 NOTE: Wheeler scored all of White Plains’ points in the first quarter. He […]
BASKETBALL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Trenton boys finish third in Christmas tournament

The Tigers edged Taylor County (Perry) on Saturday night for third place at Trenton’s Christmas tournament. The Trenton boys basketball team struggled offensively on Day 3 of the Smith Asset Management Classic Christmas Tournament at Trenton on Saturday night. However, the Tigers hit some free throws down the stretch...
TRENTON, FL
Calhoun County Journal

Updated Holiday Hoops

December 19, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is this year’s holiday basketball tournament schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as brackets become available; to include your bracket email almusky@aol.com Pre-Christmas Tournaments Cherokee County Invitational, Centre Dec. 17Girls: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 4 p.m.Boys: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 5:30 […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

SVC Boys basketball tonight

Our Herrnstein Hyundai Scioto Valley Conference game of the week will take us to Adena, as the Warriors play host to Huntington, our coverage on 94-Country-WKKJ starts at 7:30 this evening. Elsehwere in the SVC tonight, Paint Valley travels to Unioto, Piketon goes to Southeastern, and Westfall visits Zane Trace. Chillicothe has a Saturday afternoon tilt in Frontier Athletic Conference play as the Cavs visit Jackson, 4:00 tomorrow on 1490 WBEX, all or our games are available on the iheart radio APP.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Calhoun County Journal

A Matter of Time – High School Basketball

December 19, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Oxford’s VanMeter gives shot clock thumbs up after his team plays twice with it in Atlanta; Faith wins eighth straight, hits 10 wins SATURDAY’S BOYS GAMESAnniston 55, Talladega 43 War Eagle ClassicWoodward Academy, AtlantaChapel Hill 49, Oxford 47 Cherokee County InvitationalFaith Christian 64, Collinsville 61 […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Piedmont’s Odam Hits 2,000

December 18, 2021 East Alabama Sports Today   Friday roundup: Piedmont junior reaches career points milestone, but Saks wins game; Faith wins seventh straight; Cleburne County girls win Tri-County title, and more FRIDAY’S BOYS GAMES Alexandria 92, Lincoln 81 Drew Charter 60, Oxford 49 Faith Christian 56, Donoho 45 Glencoe 87, Gaston 41 Jacksonville 67, […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Saturday Wrestling

December 19, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Rockmart goes 7-for-7 in finals, runs away with Alexandria’s Grappling in Death Valley tournament; Weaver third in Huntsville Rockmart swept all seven weight division finals they wrestled Saturday and ran away with the Otis Weather Memorial Grappling in Death Valley Tournament Saturday at Alexandria. The reigning Georgia […]
WWE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
930
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy