Linda Schupack, the president of marketing for AMC Networks, will leave the company at the end of the year, she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “20-plus years is a significant amount of time in this industry, in the media and entertainment business, and the timing just felt right,” Schupack says. “I felt so lucky, so privileged really to have participated in the evolution of AMC Networks from when I started in 2001 and it was a series of movie-based programming services, and to have help shaped the evolution of these services into really groundbreaking entertainment brands that helped shape popular culture.” The marketing...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO