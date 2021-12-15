Mary Simon, daughter of the late Willie P. “Cutt” Simon and Johnny Mae Purvis Simon of Pleasant Hill was born on October 22, 1947. She departed this life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Spring Lake Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was preceded in death by four brothers, Limon DeFord; Sammy Earl; James Louis; and Johnny Perry Simon. She joined the church at an early age at Antioch Baptist Church No. 2, Pleasant Hill, where she remained a faithful member until her illness prevented her from attending regularly.

PLEASANT HILL, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO