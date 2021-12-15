Weather update: Wintry mix is no longer expected in Central Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is no longer expected to see winter weather Monday. Our StormTracker8 weather models are showing the system that was previously bringing a wintery mix, staying well to our south.

By Monday, that system is expected to stay out of our area. New model data shows a partly cloudy and dry day across the region.

On Tuesday the rain will continue to sweep across southern states, but we should remain dry in Central Virginia through mid-week.

Winter begins at 10:58 a.m. on Tuesday December 21st, but there won’t be any snow to accompany it. Temperatures should drop down into the lower to mid 50s by this time, however, which is where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

Certainly, plenty of changes could happen with this forecast between now and Monday so it is prudent to stay with the StormTracker8 weather team for the latest forecast.

