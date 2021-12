Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t...

