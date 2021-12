Given the high-quality displays on modern handheld game systems and phones we stare at constantly, it can be hard to go back to using outdated tech. That can be a real shame if you have nostalgia for games that are only available--at least in their original forms--on old hardware. The Analogue Pocket offers a blanket remedy for the entire history of the Game Boy, a family of systems that featured some of the best games ever made. This Game Boy-like handheld makes each generation of Game Boy games--original, Color, and Advance--far easier on the eyes than they would be on their lovely but technologically prehistoric home devices. The Analogue Pocket is the best way to play authentic Game Boy carts, and it has more clever tricks up its sleeve that make it a handheld gamer's dream device.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO