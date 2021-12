Back in August, Guerilla Games announced that their upcoming open world sequel would be pushed back from its fall 2021 release window to February of next year. Now, with just over two months left until Aloy’s next adventure is upon us, Sony made an appearance at the Game Awards last night to show off a deeper look at the world of Horizon: Forbidden West. Featuring a nice variety of environments and some new robotic creatures for players to look forward to taking down, the trailer below provides another glimpse at one of the first big games of 2022.

