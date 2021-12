Everyone is invited to the Blue Christmas Service, Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. With the Christmas season centered on family, it can be a tough time for those who have lost loved ones or are dealing with personal struggles to find joy during the holiday season. Knowing that members of our community are dealing with sadness, concern, and anxiety for one reason or another, we want you to know you are not alone. Join us next week for a candlelight service on Zoom as we remember our loved ones lost and allow ourselves to be vulnerable to our sadness and fear. You may email admin@congochurchbbh.org for the Zoom link.

