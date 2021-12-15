ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA Online: The Contract DLC Is Out Now

By Demi Williams
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Contract, Grand Theft Auto V Online's latest DLC featuring Dr. Dre, is now available to download for free. The Contract features brand-new story content and sees the return of Franklin from the main campaign. Online players will help Franklin set up his “celebrity solutions agency” and do whatever they can...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Dr Dre Drops Tease Of New Song In 'GTA Online' Latest DLC

Grand Theft Auto Online is getting DLC that follows Franklin Clinton a few years after the events of Grand Theft Auto V, titled The Contract. Easily, the most exciting part of this is not that we're finally seeing Franklin again, it's that Dr Dre is starring in the expansion and is releasing songs, one of which has been previewed on the Internet today.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Pooh
IGN

GTA Online: Franklin & Dr. Dre Story DLC Trailer

Check out The Contract trailer, coming to GTA Online on December 15, 2021. The Contract is a new GTA Online story, featuring Dr. Dre, Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and more. The new story expansion takes us to F. Clinton and Partner, a new agency that looks after the Vinewood elite. Players will help Franklin in his search for a new partner and high-profile client. Meanwhile, following the events in Cayo Perico last year, Dr Dre's phone - containing his unreleased music - has fallen into the wrong hands. With the help of expert hacker Imani and Chop the Dog, you'll need to locate Dr. Dre's tracks and return them. GTA Online: The Contract will introduce a new radio station complete with special guest hosts, updates to existing radio stations, exclusive unreleased tracks from Dr. Dre, new weapons and vehicles, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Bungie Marks Its 30th Anniversary with Destiny 2 DLC, Out Now

Destiny and Halo developer Bungie has just turned 30, so a mid-life crisis likely isn't too far away. To mark the moment, though, Destiny 2 has been treated to a special 30th-anniversary bundle containing a load of goodies that reference the studio's long past. It was released yesterday for PlayStation 5 and PS4, priced at £21.99/$24.99. In amongst items themed around Marathon, Myth, and Oni, there's also the return of Destiny's most popular and well-known weapon: the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

GTA Online The Contract update: All new vehicles, weapons & properties

Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA Online ‘The Contract’ update will bring with it a new selection of vehicles, weapons, and even add another property to the game. The Contract Update was previously leaked under the codename of ‘Fixers update’, but on December 8 the game’s developers revealed a first-look trailer for the upcoming content refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

GTA Online The Contract Story Update to Feature Dr. Dre and Franklin from GTA V

Rockstar Games has announced the newest GTA Online The Contract story update featuring popular artist Dr. Dre and a character from GTA V. The upcoming update that will be launched next week, December 15, 2021, will be a new adventure for players of GTA Online. This will feature the popular character Franklin from GTA V after the events of the story. He has now started a new business venture called the F. Clinto and Partner. This solves rich people’s problems with their solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Radio#Weed Killer#Dlc#Motomami Los Santos#Rosal A#Arca#West Coast Classics#Gta V Online#Agency#Enus#Imani Tech#Rockstar Games Co
Gamespot

Dungeon Avenger

Sign In to follow. Follow Dungeon Avenger, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Scarlet Nexus DLC Pack 2 Is Out Now

The Scarlet Nexus DLC Pack 2 adds more ways to bond with characters. The action-packed JRPG Scarlet Nexus has just received its second DLC pack and a free update to go right alongside it. This DLC pack is focused on the supporting cast as it adds new bond episodes and costumes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon DLC Coming In 2022

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon has only recently dug itself a place among the highest-rated games of 2021, but developer Yacht Club Games has already confirmed that more shovel-themed puzzle action is coming next year. Speaking with me on the Cheesesteaks and Controllers Podcast, Yacht Club Games marketing manager Celia Schilling...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
TheSixthAxis

GTA Online DLC will add new music and stations

There’s new music coming to GTA Online, Rockstar Games has confirmed. An original radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, is being added to the rotation and will be hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, bringing a wealth of fresh tunes to the power-selling open world game. An original radio station,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Long To Beat The Gunk: Mission List And More

December is usually very quiet on the new release front, and though this year is really no different, the month isn't totally devoid of new games, even now as we cross the halfway point. The Gunk is here to give players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (including Game Pass) a brand-new IP to tackle just before the new year. If you're wondering how long it takes to beat The Gunk, we've run through all it has to offer and can help prepare you for what's ahead. Here's all you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Online's New Update Confirms Which Original GTA 5 Ending Is Canon - IGN NOW

GTA Online's latest update, The Contract, features dialogue that seems to confirm what happens to Michael following the end of GTA 5. For those that didn't complete GTA 5's campaign, the game has three different endings. While endings A and B see either Trevor or Michael die at the hands of Franklin respectively, Option C ties together the narrative's loose ends in a way that allows all three of the game's protagonists to survive. Rockstar previously suggested that Option C is the game's intended ending via a dialogue line from Tao Cheng in GTA Online's 2019 Diamond and Casino update. That line alluded to events that only take place in the game's third ending. This latest update, it seems, further reinforces that. While this new line of dialogue seems to finally rule out an ending where Michael dies, a prior update also made a suggestion that Trevor survives the events of GTA 5, as well. During the Smuggler's Run update, Ron Jakowski notes that Trevor has "gone all Vinewood" before referring to him indirectly as his "old boss". Fans still love the content coming out of #GTAOnline for #GTA5, but the wait continues for a potential #GTA6 release. But for GTA 6 news or GTA 5 news, even GTA Online news, stick with IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GTA Online gets a tonne of new music alongside The Contract update this week

GTA Online is getting an all-new radio station and music updates later this week. As announced by Rockstar earlier today, the brand new Motomami radio station will be debuting in GTA Online later this week on December 15. Presented by ROSALÍA and Arca, the new station will be blasting out tracks from Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura, Bad Gyal, and many more when it arrives in just two days from now.
MUSIC
Gamespot

Neon Abyss Is Free At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store gives out free games on a weekly basis, and the program will run through at least 2021. Every Thursday at the same time--8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

What A Splinter Cell Devotee Wants From The Remake

On December 15, Ubisoft officially confirmed it was working on a new--well, sort of new--Splinter Cell game. Rather than greenlight a sequel to Splinter Cell Blacklist, the company is moving forward on a remake of the first Splinter Cell, rebuilt in its own Snowdrop engine at Ubisoft Toronto. Aside from a pledge to stick to the core gameplay principles of the original such as thoughtful, methodical stealth, and to not go to an open-world model, Ubisoft has shared very little about what the game will be like. In fact, given how early the game appears to be in development, the developer is likely still figuring that part out. But as a longtime fan, I have a few wishes in mind for the Splinter Cell remake because this series is all that matters to me anymore and I need a win right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (Dec. 17-21) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

There's lots to do in Destiny 2 this week. In addition to all the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC content like the Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity, we now have the annual holiday celebration that is the Dawning, which is complete with new recipes and two new quests. So once again, it's a great time to visit Xur to expand your collection of Exotics and grab new Legendary weapons and armor.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy