GTA Online: The Contract DLC Is Out Now

Check out The Contract trailer, coming to GTA Online on December 15, 2021. The Contract is a new GTA Online story, featuring Dr. Dre, Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and more. The new story expansion takes us to F. Clinton and Partner, a new agency that looks after the Vinewood elite. Players will help Franklin in his search for a new partner and high-profile client. Meanwhile, following the events in Cayo Perico last year, Dr Dre's phone - containing his unreleased music - has fallen into the wrong hands. With the help of expert hacker Imani and Chop the Dog, you'll need to locate Dr. Dre's tracks and return them. GTA Online: The Contract will introduce a new radio station complete with special guest hosts, updates to existing radio stations, exclusive unreleased tracks from Dr. Dre, new weapons and vehicles, and more.
