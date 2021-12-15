ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Defence minister ‘horrified’ by ‘serious failings’ in £5.5bn Ajax tank programme

By Ben Hatton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8OZb_0dNXXhoo00

A review of the £5.5 billion Ajax light tank programme found it had “serious failings” and exposed military personnel to “potential harm”, a defence minister said.

Jeremy Quin told the Commons he was “horrified” by the conclusions of a report into the health and safety concerns around noise and vibration linked with the project, but said: “My hope is that this can still come into service as an absolute first-in-class vehicle.”

He told the Commons 17 military personnel who worked on the project are “under specialist outpatient care for their hearing, some of whom are again expected to return to duty with no health impact”.

The poster boy of defence procurement disasters

Conservative former defence minister Andrew Murrison

Labour branded it “the biggest defence procurement failure of the past decade”.

Conservative former defence minister Andrew Murrison said the findings are “truly shocking” and added: “The Ajax programme wins the competition, from a very long list, as the poster boy of defence procurement disasters.”

Defence minister Mr Quin told the Commons he and the Defence Secretary were “deeply concerned about progress on this troubled project which has been running for over 11 years”, and so commissioned the report from the Ministry of Defence’s director of health, safety and environmental protection into the health and safety concerns raised by noise and vibration.

Summarising the report published on Wednesday, Mr Quin said:  “This health and safety report has highlighted shortcomings that need to be addressed, not just in health and safety but more broadly.

“The review finds serious failings in the processes followed. The result was that personnel worked on a vehicle that had potential to cause harm.

“The review finds that the failure was complex and systemic. It finds that a culture exists of not treating safety as equally important as cost and time in the acquisition process.

“From a cultural perspective, the Army did not believe it was potentially causing harm to people, especially from vibration, as it was tacitly expected that soldiers can and should endure such issues.”

He said a further review will be commissioned and undertaken by a “senior legal figure” to “look more deeply at Ajax, and not just health and safety, to examine the cultural and process flaws that it has highlighted”.

He said: “We will leave no stone unturned to learn these lessons.”

General Dynamics UK is responsible for the design and build of the Ajax vehicles, Mr Quin said, and the vehicles it delivered for use in trials “had levels of noise and vibration that were higher than usually expected” for the type of vehicle and were “above the statutory limit”.

He said: “This exposed our personnel to potential harm. This exposure was not prevented by the MoD due to a series of failures to act when concerns were raised by expert advisors and by soldiers operating in the vehicles”.

He said all personnel identified as having worked on Ajax have been identified. “Forty declined to be assessed for hearing, but of the remainder I’m pleased to report that the vast majority have returned to duty with no health impact,” he said.

MPs heard the MoD has ordered 589 of the vehicles and “will not accept a vehicle that is not fit for purpose”.

Mr Quin said: “It remains impossible to share with this House 100% confidence that this programme will succeed, or if it does the timing of achieving full operating capability.

“However, we are working closely with General Dynamics on noise and vibration and they are showing great commitment to resolving these issues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176kk3_0dNXXhoo00

Shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “It is deeply unsatisfactory that the action following this review is to launch another review and deeply unsatisfactory that Ajax is still in limbo, behest by suspicions that it’s simply too big to be allowed to fail.”

Conservative chair of the Defence Committee Tobias Ellwood branded the project a “complete mess”, adding: “Our whole land warfare programme is now operationally suboptimal.”

Mr Elwood said: “The real scandal here today is the cover-up and dishonesty that led to the Integrated Review hiding the very problems that he speaks about today with Ajax so this vehicle programme would not be axed.”

Mr Quin said the UK is able to maintain its operational commitments.

He said the MoD permanent secretary has been asked to look further at the issue of hearing loss in the military.

“This very advanced fighting vehicle employs 4,100 in south Wales and across the UK. We all want it to succeed and deliver what the British Army requires”, he said.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
BBC

Merthyr: Minister hopes for Ajax decision 'early next year'

A decision on whether to continue a project to build the Army's new Ajax armoured vehicle in Merthyr Tydfil could hinge on the conclusions of a review led by a "senior legal figure". Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said it "remains impossible" to have "100% confidence" the scheme will succeed. Mr...
MILITARY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Ellwood
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft to India: French Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Assuring full commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said that Paris is open and ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft upon India's request. She made these remarks during a conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Defence#Commons 17#The Ministry Of Defence#Cultur
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Vice

Europe Gets Tough With Russian Mercenary Group Wagner

The Russian-founded private military company Wagner has committed war crimes in several African countries, the Middle East and Ukraine since its founding in 2015 according to EU investigators, who punished the firm with sanctions this week. The EU concluded that the company, which Moscow claims is a private entity unrelated...
MILITARY
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Who now can take the prime minister seriously?

Even if the announcement of a version of “plan B” was a diversionary tactic by the government, under pressure from Downing Street’s “partygate” scandal, it is welcome and, indeed, overdue. As soon as the new and threatening omicron variant emerged, minsters should, on the precautionary principle, have immediately implemented measures that would limit social interaction and the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy