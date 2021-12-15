ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aline’ Trailer: Watch 57-Year Old-Star Play a Preteen Celine Dion in Unofficial Biopic (Video)

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
You may recall the buzz out of Cannes that followed the movie “Aline,” a film deemed campy and wild by some critics as an unofficial biopic of Celine Dion — but also for a scene in which the film’s 57-year-old star at one point portrayed Dion at age...

