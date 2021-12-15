ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith online sales expected to hit an all-time high and just 10 days to...

www.today.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday Sales Soar In 2021 Despite COVID-19 Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend before Christmas is typically one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. With supply chain issues, the National Retail Federation says plenty of people got an early start on holiday shopping this year. Holiday sales soared in November, which puts the 2021 holiday season on track for record numbers, despite a series of possible setbacks. According to the NRF, the trend is expected to continue through December, and even with a new strain of COVID-19 looming, vaccines and health and safety protocols have shoppers feeling safe. Even in the home stretch of the holiday...
wfxg.com

Shipping deadlines for the holidays are rapidly approaching

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Christmas is almost one week away. So, if you wanted to get those last-minute gifts sent to family and friends you may still have some time. According to the US postal service next week will be one of their busiest shipping weeks of the year. If you still haven’t sent your gifts yet you still have some time but it’s going to cost you.
30Seconds

Christmas Gratitude: How to Fuel Up Delivery Drivers & Spread Kindness This Holiday Season

Who has ordered something this holiday season and found it waiting on the porch when you got home? Was it Christmas elves? No. Well, kind of. USPS, UPS and FedEx workers are kind of like magical elves this time of year. Elves that work their butts off. Why not spread holiday cheer and kindness by leaving a box on your front porch filled with drinks and snack items to show how much you appreciate their hard work – and help fuel them up for their next stops?
ABC6.com

“UPS Famous James” Makes Holiday Deliveries Bright

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – If you live in Warwick and regularly get deliveries from UPS, you most likely have received a delivery from Eric and his helper, James Allenson. James, a 21-year-old resident from Warwick living with autism, first met Eric Hellested when he was a toddler and would run out to greet the deliveryman. “I’ve been on this route for about twenty years, and I’ve known James since he was about two or three,” says Hellested. “He laughs at almost everything, he’s got a bit smile, and he’s always got a great disposition.”
spectrumnews1.com

USPS holiday deadlines begin Wednesday

CLEVELAND — More than two billion packages are set to pass through the United States Postal Service just this week. “It’s very busy but our employees are very excited," said Naddia Dhalai, USPS strategic communications specialist. "They know it picks up, people work longer hours because of the volume we see, and a lot of them have been here, this is not their first holiday season, so they get really excited and energized to make sure we can get the mail on time.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Al Roker
sheltonherald.com

How to meet holiday shipping deadlines so gifts arrive by Christmas

The holiday season is here, and Connecticut residents are joining countless others around the country and world as they send packages, letters and cards. But those who have waited to send out their holiday greetings are up against imminent shipping deadlines if they want their packages sent — and delivered — by Christmas.
NBC 29 News

Shipping company working around the clock to meet holiday demand

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - The rush is on to get gifts out the door and under the tree before Christmas. A shipping store in Palmyra says it is working hard to meet the demand. “We had 25 to 30 people in here, we’re seeing a great big volume of people. It’s been a great year so far,” Mailbox Express owner Terry Brown said.
wbok1230.com

Amazon Delivery Drivers Say They Sacrifice Their Safety to Meet Holiday Rush

Amazon delivery drivers are sacrificing their own safety and delivering packages later into the night, sometimes until 10 or 11 p.m., in order to meet a surge in demand around the holiday season. Amazon’s peak season, the stretch between Black Friday and Christmas, exacerbates existing issues for delivery drivers by...
fox29.com

Green Monday will have holiday shoppers racing against shipping deadlines

There’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and then comes Green Monday. According to Investopedia, Green Monday is "one of the retail industry's busiest shopping days, occurring on the second Monday in December." eBay claimed to have coined the term in 2007. "‘Green Monday’ continues to be a big online shopping...
Wrcbtv.com

USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines as work ramps up at local post offices

Next week is expected to be the busiest week for the United States Postal Service. Overall, efforts are already ramping up to meet a very high demand. “Normally we planned our holiday peak season at the end of summer. This year we began planning back in February or March," said Strategic Communications Specialist Albert Ruiz.
staradvertiser.com

Amazon packages pile up as company’s web services outage spawns delivery havoc

An Amazon Web Services outage wreaked havoc on the e-commerce giant’s delivery operation, preventing drivers from getting routes or packages and shutting down communication between Amazon and the thousands of drivers it relies on, according to four people familiar with the situation. Three delivery service partners said an Amazon.com Inc....
