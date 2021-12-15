UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – If you live in Warwick and regularly get deliveries from UPS, you most likely have received a delivery from Eric and his helper, James Allenson. James, a 21-year-old resident from Warwick living with autism, first met Eric Hellested when he was a toddler and would run out to greet the deliveryman. “I’ve been on this route for about twenty years, and I’ve known James since he was about two or three,” says Hellested. “He laughs at almost everything, he’s got a bit smile, and he’s always got a great disposition.”
