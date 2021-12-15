UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines

CLEVELAND — More than two billion packages are set to pass through the United States Postal Service just this week. “It’s very busy but our employees are very excited," said Naddia Dhalai, USPS strategic communications specialist. "They know it picks up, people work longer hours because of the volume we see, and a lot of them have been here, this is not their first holiday season, so they get really excited and energized to make sure we can get the mail on time.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO