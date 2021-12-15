ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is traveling to storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday morning to offer his administration’s support...

‘Lucky To Be Alive’: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota’s 1st December Tornadoes

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
2 Storms On The Way To Southern California Could Make It A Soggy Christmas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas. Forecasters say Southern California could get the gift of rain and snow this week with not just one, but two storms on the way. A Pacific storm that taps into the atmospheric river is brewing and could bring widespread rain into Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. The valleys could get as much as three inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains could see up to five inches. Wondering how much rain #SoCal could potentially receive next week??? Well, here's the current expected rainfall...
Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho

A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday.At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. Nebraska Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.Bunting said at least 12 of the tornadoes were rated EF-2. Many of the...
From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota. But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide. The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes, mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph. In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell...
