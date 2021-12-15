Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas. Forecasters say Southern California could get the gift of rain and snow this week with not just one, but two storms on the way. A Pacific storm that taps into the atmospheric river is brewing and could bring widespread rain into Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. The valleys could get as much as three inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains could see up to five inches. Wondering how much rain #SoCal could potentially receive next week??? Well, here's the current expected rainfall...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO