Public Health

Monoclonal antibodies combo helps prevent COVID-19

fox16.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has OK’d the emergency use of a new monoclonal antibodies combination that may help prevent COVID-19 in two specific high-risk groups. Here are some key questions and answers about AstraZeneca’s Evusheld. What is it?. Evusheld consists...

www.fox16.com

Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised

The FDA authorized the use of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN)antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld (AZD7442), is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Officials Say COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Is Vital But Arranging Treatment In Arizona Isn’t Easy

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently released a video to health care providers emphasizing the A-rating issued for monoclonal antibody therapies which are intended to keep people with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from requiring hospitalization. Yet while the attention last week was focused on how...
ARIZONA STATE
MyChesCo

FDA Expands Authorization of Two Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment and Post-Exposure Prevention of COVID-19 to Younger Pediatric Patients, Including Newborns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (previously authorized for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds), to additionally authorize bamlanivimab and etesivimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in all younger pediatric patients, including newborns, who have a positive COVID-19 test and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This revision also authorizes bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to be administered together, for post-exposure prophylaxis for prevention of COVID-19 in all pediatric patients, including newborns, at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

AstraZeneca’s Evusheld monoclonal antibodies combo for pre-exposure prophylaxis receives EUA

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s Evusheld for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in certain adults and pediatric individuals- 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]. Evusheld is tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WKTV

Monoclonal antibody therapy administered locally

MVHS began administering monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19 in late spring/early summer. They started doing it two days a week, then grew to three. "We are now doing it five days a week and we are doing up to four, we've done as many as six patients in a day so we are doing 20, somewhere in the 20 to 25 patients per week range," says MVHS Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Kent Hall, MD.
HEALTH SERVICES
fox16.com

How common is long COVID-19?

(Baptist Health) – Many people with COVID-19 get better within a week or more. But for others, symptoms can last much longer. Symptoms that linger or return for four or more weeks after a COVID-19 infection are considered long COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is still a lot to learn about long COVID-19. But it may be more common than expected.
PUBLIC HEALTH

