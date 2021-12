Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland is back as the titular character. There’s a lot more hype surrounding it due to the recent trailers and official promotional materials, and if you don’t want to be spoiled, definitely avoid them. This review will be discussing things from the trailer and promotional materials, so be warned. After experiencing the huge spectacle that is Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is one of the best MCU films and easily ranks up there with the top Spider-Man films. The movie does not disappoint, and we were still surprised and excited from beginning to end.

