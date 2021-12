When you only start learning a new language, everything looks easy. You study different words, put them into simple constructions, and learn to speak step by step. When you reach a certain level, though, it gets more and more complicated. You no longer want to use trivial phrases, and you start asking yourself: how can I learn to express my ideas well, to say the right sentence in a given situation, to enrich my vocabulary, to write well, and above all to have fun? There is only one solution: reading in a foreign language.

