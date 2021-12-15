ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

5 things we learned at Chicago Blackhawks practice

By Phil Thompson Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 3 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks got in some extra work during a second straight day of practice before their home game Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Well, most of the Hawks did. Coach Derek King, who typically favors fast and furious when it comes to practice, decided to run long...

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Derek King
Person
Paul Coffey
The Southern

Strome clings to the top-line center role

Dylan Strome jumped on the top line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat during the second period of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 loss Saturday to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and coach Derek King will continue to roll with that combination — for now. “I think down the middle...
NHL
The Southern

Watch now: All 3 Chicago Bears coordinators sidelined by COVID-19

The Chicago Bears are taking extra precautions this week after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined all three coordinators Thursday. The statuses of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings are in question as they go through protocols.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Concussion#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Washington Capitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy