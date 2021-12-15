ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA superstar made history Tuesday night, becoming the...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ray Allen
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointers#Knicks
NBC Sports

Watch Isaiah Thomas get standing ovation, score 19 in Lakers return

Isaiah Thomas has been waiting for his chance, and Friday night he made the most of it. Signed to a 10-day hardship contract by the Lakers after the team had four players out due to COVID-19 protocols (and a couple just returned), Thomas got a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd when he first entered the game.
NBA
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James’ Luxury Car Collection: The Impressive Selection Of The King

LeBron James is unarguably one of the greatest superstars of all time. The King was drafted No. 1 in the 2003 Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and never looked back after winning Rookie of the Year. The 6’9” locomotive has dominated all aspects of the NBA game, from scoring to being one of the best passers we have ever seen. As a result, James currently stands with 4 championships and 4 Finals MVPs along with 2 MVPs and a whopping 17 All-Star appearances.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy