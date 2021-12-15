Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers

LeBron James is unarguably one of the greatest superstars of all time. The King was drafted No. 1 in the 2003 Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and never looked back after winning Rookie of the Year. The 6’9” locomotive has dominated all aspects of the NBA game, from scoring to being one of the best passers we have ever seen. As a result, James currently stands with 4 championships and 4 Finals MVPs along with 2 MVPs and a whopping 17 All-Star appearances.

