Steph Curry sets new NBA record for 3-pointers

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has opened up about his real thoughts on Isaiah Thomas’ promising NBA return. In the hope to temporarily fill a void in their squad, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed former NBA star Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.
The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Kyrie Irving has been out of the rotation for the Brooklyn Nets for the majority of the year, due to his status as an unvaccinated player. However, that has changed recently, and it looks as though he will be returning relatively soon. It was recently reported that Kyrie Irving has...
Al Horford's sister, Anna, recently made some noise around NBA Twitter when she played the famous 'marry, f**k, kill' game. Horford, an outspoken figure on the mean streets of Twitter, joined a little game when somebody dropped three names to pick. Three members of the Boston Celtics were selected as...
Isaiah Thomas has been waiting for his chance, and Friday night he made the most of it. Signed to a 10-day hardship contract by the Lakers after the team had four players out due to COVID-19 protocols (and a couple just returned), Thomas got a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd when he first entered the game.
The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
LeBron James is unarguably one of the greatest superstars of all time. The King was drafted No. 1 in the 2003 Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and never looked back after winning Rookie of the Year. The 6’9” locomotive has dominated all aspects of the NBA game, from scoring to being one of the best passers we have ever seen. As a result, James currently stands with 4 championships and 4 Finals MVPs along with 2 MVPs and a whopping 17 All-Star appearances.
Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
A slam dunk marriage! Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. The Food Network host and the NBA star met at church when they were teenagers. Their relationship blossomed into a beautiful marriage with three incredible children, Riley, Ryan and Canon. More than a decade later, the happy couple is still madly in love.
ESPN personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are ending their marriage after three years. "After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways," Rose, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, wrote on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. "We both agree...
Larry Bird's trash-talking skills are incredibly famous around the NBA. The Boston Celtics legend earned a reputation thanks to his harsh words against rivals, who couldn't do anything to fire back on the court. No. 33 was a menace and he didn't mince words to get under people's skins, even...
Kyrie Irving has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols — less than 24 hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced he would be returning to the team part-time. The 29-year-old point guard has not played a single NBA game this season after being benched by the Nets over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
