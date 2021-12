Hey, have you heard about the new flexibility studio in Charleston with a mix of classes and services?. It’s called Gravity Fitness and it’s not your common personal training studio. It’s a specialty gym with classes focused solely on mobility, balance, and developing skills where anyone can become a weekend acrobat. It is located in the booming area of downtown Charleston on upper Meeting Street. Gravity offers workouts focused on developing flexibility that’ll get you splitting, bending, and folding like you never before have. The studio also offers private lessons from everything from developing general flexibility to developing a strong handstand. There are weekly classes for everyone from beginner bodyweight training to intermediate acrobatics and advanced calisthenics. Personal training sessions are available for those who want to get into peak physical condition for wherever they are in life.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO