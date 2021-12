Former champions Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Germanpreet Singh opened the scoring with his first-ever goal in the Hero ISL. Mirlan Murzaev made it 2-0 in the second half with a brilliant strike from distance as the Božidar Bandović-coached side moved to third in the points table, level on points with second-placed Jamshedpur FC and four off league leaders Mumbai City FC.

