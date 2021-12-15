Federal complaint: developer displaced families, violated fair housing laws during renovations to former public housing communities

Attend meetings on better ways to add bike lanes, unarmed public safety, law on affordable housing. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Bike lane installations that take away parking spaces from businesses and older or impaired people continue to claim council attention. This week sees the formal introduction of orders to convene meetings to improve the process “in the already impacted areas of the city and all new areas going forward” and to appoint a Cycling Safety Ordinance Implementation Advisory Committee of as many as 25 people. One order says pointedly that residents are asking that “the city abandon the ‘break it now/fix it later’ approach that appears to have been taken.” A draft was shown to some 90 residents at a Dec. 9 meeting in North Cambridge run by councillor-elect Paul Toner that was attended by motion-maker E. Denise Simmons as well as by retiring councillor Tim Toomey, former councillor Craig Kelley and a staffer for state Rep David Rogers.

