Law

Federal complaint: developer displaced families, violated fair housing laws during renovations to former public housing communities

By MARK ROBINSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 4 days ago

The developer overseeing renovations at two former public housing communities has displaced families and violated fair housing law, according to a federal complaint filed this week. The complaint names The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based developer. The company purchased five former public housing complexes from the Richmond Redevelopment and...

starexponent.com

