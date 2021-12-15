ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Singer Charli XCX Recruits Hardcore Punk Drummer for Her ‘SNL’ Performance

By Philip Trapp
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

English electro-pop singer Charli XCX will have a drummer from the heavy hardcore scene supplying her backbeat when she performs this Saturday (Dec. 18) on Saturday Night Live for the late-night sketch comedy show's last broadcast of the year. That drummer is none other than Luis Aponte of the...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live, but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Jesus
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Luis Aponte
Variety

Charli XCX Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli XCX will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast. “Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of ‘SNL’ my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram. “I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all our crews and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for the new Charli XCX documentary, ‘Alone Together’

The trailer for the new Charli XCX documentary has been released and it promises a detailed and emotional look at the pop star’s life. Titled Alone Together, the film documents the gruelling six weeks Charli XCX spent at home while recording her last album, How I’m Feeling Now, and how she positively utilised social media to discuss the album’s lyrics, art, and videos with her fans.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#Hardcore Punk#Pop Singer#Nme#Stereogum
papermag.com

Charli XCX Talks Quarantine Album in New Doc

Back in 2020, Charli XCX christened the COVID-19 quarantine with the release of her fourth studio album how i’m feeling now. She recorded the entire LP during quarantine and the world got to see how she documented it in real-time. Now, the singer has created a new documentary, Alone Together, detailing the full scope of creating the album and has shared a trailer for the recently released film.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
826
Followers
4K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy