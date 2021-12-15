ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

It is very difficult to schedule a booster dose

By Courtney Horton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprised, upset, or angry Many people do not understand that the weather is a mess when scheduling an appointment to get a GGD booster dose. “We’re on an urgent call: We’re asking everyone who can touch the mouse to make an appointment online,” says GGD....

Shropshire Star

Half of UK adults have received booster dose

This week, booster bookings opened to every eligible adult. Half of adults in the UK have now had a Covid-19 booster dose after the programme was accelerated this week in the face of Omicron. A total of 26.3 million people aged 18 and over have received a vaccine top-up. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

“Rapid Tests Aren’t Enough For Omicron”: Why It’s Time To Cancel Your Party Plans

The holiday home stretch is upon us, but the only thing spreading faster than festive cheer is — you guessed it — Omicron. The new COVID variant has only been around for a few weeks (the first case was confirmed here on November 28), but already it has spread in a way that makes Delta look like dial-up. So what do rising case counts and concerns around vaccine efficacy mean for your holiday plans? Refinery29 Canada reached out to Sabina Vohra-Miller, a Toronto-based Doctor of Public Health and founder of the Unambiguous Science Insta feed, to find out whether it’s time to cancel your Secret Santa party and why rapid testing is — sigh — not a silver bullet solution.
RETAIL
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
klkntv.com

LLCHD expanding booster dose clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be expanding COVID-19 booster dose clinics for those aged 16 and 17, beginning on December 10. The CDC approved booster doses for ages 16 and 17 earlier today. LLCHD’s upcoming booster clinics include:. Friday, December 10, 9 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Parents reminded to schedule children for second-dose clinics

The second round of COVID-19 vaccinations for young children in Emporia begins Tuesday, and Lyon County Public Health is pleased with how the first round went last month. Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says the first round of clinics went well. Second-dose clinics for Emporia students begin Tuesday at Riverside...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Why did OMT insist on a stricter lockdown

According to OMT, the situation at the moment is worrying. According to Van Dissel, we’ve seen waves of infections in the past two years. The delta variable was another reason for this. “There are still tens of thousands of casualties every day. It seems that the peak has passed us, not least because of the measures that have been taken. But hospital occupations are still very high.”
WORLD
Omikron in South Africa Updated 12-18-2021

In the county where the Omikron outbreak first started, infection rates have already fallen by nearly 40%. The wave of positive tests there has been smaller and shorter than at the time of the delta wave six months ago. The number of hospital admissions is also much lower at the moment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
What about hospitalization? – Will

The Netherlands is back in lockdown. There seems to be few options, if the Danish numbers are a harbinger of what lies ahead. De Volkskrant looked at the Danish data. Denmark, like the United Kingdom, is slightly ahead in the distribution of the omikron variant. They are already seeing a rise in hospital admissions. In the past three weeks, nearly one hundred patients have been admitted with the Omicron variant. But on Friday, there were 20 sudden admissions for Covid, and on Saturday, there were usually quieter, 19 more cases, 0.6 percent of all Danish patients with omicron infection were referred to hospital. In the delta variant this was 1.5 per cent. But the virus currently spreads mainly among young people, and if it ends up also among the elderly, that percentage is likely to increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A PCR test is required for winter sports in Austria

Going on winter sports in Austria? As of December 20, 2-G certification will no longer be sufficient. Therefore, vaccinated and recovered people must submit a negative PCR test result to be allowed to enter the country. In other words, winter sports enthusiasts must test before they can ski in Austria.
HEALTH
Popular Science

9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
HEALTH
The Guardian

