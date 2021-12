David A. Regoli was in his mid-20s and fresh out of law school when he took on Frank Woiewodski as one of his first civil clients. The pair had met while lifting weights at the then-Powerhouse Gyms in the Parnassus section of New Kensington. Right away, Woiewodski was struck by Regoli’s amicable personality and positive energy. He figured Regoli would make a solid attorney despite only recently passing the bar — and grateful to be right.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO