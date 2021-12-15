ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Karr’s Anderson, Hill and Lucas sign with Alabama, LSU and Indiana

By Aaron S. Lee
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Class of 2022 kicked off the early signing period on Wednesday morning, with some of the most highly sought-after football players putting their names to paper belonging to the Edna Karr Cougars.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who recently recommitted from LSU following the firing of former head coach Ed Orgeron, officially signed with Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, despite a last-minute push by new Tigers’ coach Brian Kelly.

Cougars defensive tackle Tygee Hill solidified his prior commitment to LSU and signed with the Tigers, while running back Jaylin Lucas, who recommitted from Tulane on Monday, chose to sign with the University of Indiana.

