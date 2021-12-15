ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found shot dead at Tesla plant argued with co-worker that day, California cops say

By Don Sweeney
Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo workers at a Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area had argued earlier in the day before one was found dead in the parking lot, California police reported. Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, has been arrested...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Man found shot dead in crashed car in Northeast Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released the identity of a man found dead inside a crashed car earlier this month. Police said 30-year-old Silas High Hawk was shot to death. At around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, officers received a report of a car that crashed into a power pole on Northeast Portland Highway, and when they arrived, they found Hawk dead in the vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Chicago

One Man Found Shot Dead In Street In Gary, Another Man Found Shot And Wounded A Block Away

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was found shot to death on the street in Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon, and another man was found shot and wounded a block away. At 2:21 p.m., police were called for a gunshot victim in the road at 5th Avenue and Colfax Street. They found the 20-year-old man lying at the corner of 500 Colfax St. with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Romell Brown. After securing the crime scene, Gary police received a call that another gunshot victim was lying in the street a block away in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. Officers found this man, 33, had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was stabilized.
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot dead on Downtown Atlanta sidewalk, police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a man was found shot dead Saturday morning on a sidewalk in Southwest Atlanta. Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound at 400 Central Avenue when officers responded at around 10:25 a.m. Police said investigators are still determining what led up...
ATLANTA, GA
Ledger-Enquirer

Authorities identify man fatally shot at east Columbus apartments

Columbus police have identified the man fatally shot at an apartment building on the city’s east side Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to 4656 Lamore St. regarding a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found 22-year-old Travis Kent wounded. Medical personnel were unable to revive...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death. Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Statler Avenue in reference to an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the man was in his late 20s with a gunshot wound. Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Co Worker#Plant#Fremont Police Department
holtvilletribune.com

Man, 32, Found Dead North of Brawley, Shot Multiple Times

BRAWLEY — A man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside Brawley has been identified as Jordan Schmidt, 32, of Brawley, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. Schmidt’s body was found near the intersection of Highway 78 and Hovley Road north of Brawley early Wednesday morning, Dec....
BRAWLEY, CA
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: Man shot and killed, found dead in chair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death, slumped in a chair in a Birmingham apartment, according to Birmingham Police. Birmingham detectives said the incident happened after midnight Sunday, December 12, 2021 at an apartment located at 956 Pike Road. The victim will be identified upon notification...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
WCNC

1 person found shot dead inside car in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Ann Elizabeth Drive. Witnesses told police that a possible victim was taken to the hospital when they arrived, officers said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTVZ

Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory

A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting one of his coworkers outside of the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Solima, 29, was arrested on a homicide warrant after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined he shot his coworker Monday afternoon in a parking lot, Fremont Police Department Captain Fred Bobbitt told CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Man found dead in vacant building, police say

A man was found dead in a vacant building in downtown Lakewood this afternoon, police tell TLS. Police say the man frequented the downtown area. The man’s death is believed to be natural, and no foul play is suspected at this time.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
expressnews.com

Tesla employee shot coworker outside plant, Fremont police say

(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. employee was allegedly killed in the parking lot of the electric carmaker’s Fremont factory following an argument earlier in the day with a coworker there, the Fremont Police Department said in a Dec. 13 statement. The victim had just finished a shift at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
svdaily.com

Tesla Employee Charged With Murder of Co-Worker

A Tesla employee shot and killed a co-worker Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the company’s massive car factory in Fremont. Tesla employs at least 10,000 workers at the factory which makes all of the company’s electric cars in the U.S. including Model S, Model 3 and Model X.
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy