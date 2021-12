The wealth gap between communities in the U.S. and here in Greater Rochester is no secret. According to ACT Rochester’s “Hard Facts Update,” which analyzes U.S. Census data, Black and Latino residents locally face greater challenges to building wealth and economic opportunity, earning roughly 50 percent less than white residents. Homeownership is considered a meaningful way to build equity and stability, but homeownership rates in Greater Rochester for Black and Latino populations are less than half that of white populations—32 percent and 35 percent, respectively, in the nine-county Greater Rochester region compared to 73 percent among white residents.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO