From high school sweethearts to forever? Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met when they were teenagers and have been dating on and off ever since. “I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh, my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia,’” Komyshan recalled to Cosmopolitan in December 2017. “He waited for me [after school] the next day and told our friend to introduce us and I was like, ‘OK, he totally liked me yesterday.’ Then I made her come with us to Starbucks. We exchanged numbers and became friends, and then we started dating when I was at the end of [my] sophomore year.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO