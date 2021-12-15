Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects the volume of passengers at airports throughout December to near pre-pandemic levels despite growing fears surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The TSA's projection comes after the agency screened 20.9 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period....
The latest COVID surge is complicating holiday travel plans and raising concerns among top public health officials. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Miami International Airport, where he takes a look at what’s being done to protect the millions who will be on the move.Dec. 20, 2021.
Sales of fresh hass avocados remain above pre-pandemic levels, but year-over-year sales and volume have softened compared to the fresh produce sales boom at the start of COVID. Those are among the findings of a new sales report from the Hass Avocado Board, which also took a close look at...
With online sales expected to hit an all-time high and just 10 days to go before Christmas, pressure is on delivery services like UPS. The latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook takes Al Roker to Fairfield, Connecticut for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how UPS is getting packages on their way. Al even pitches in to deliver some in person!Dec. 15, 2021.
Royal Caribbean won't let you embark the ship at a different port of call or leave the ship earlier during your cruise. The policy on the cruise line's downline embarkation has changed, according to an update sent to travel agents via email. Up until now, passengers were able to request...
It’s nearly 2022, which means the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for nearly two years. Life isn’t exactly “back to normal” because of variants like Delta and Omicron. When it comes to grocery shopping, certain safety precautions remain at stores such as Costco. While many...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the possibility of changing the definition for fully vaccinated is "certainly on the table" as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the omicron variant. Reporters have continued to ask Fauci and the White House about the possibility...
The tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and parts of the South this weekend were some of the deadliest on record in the US. When one hit 2 miles from her house, Amazon worker Leslie Campbell missed her warehouse shift. Amazon's HR team said at first it had no record of...
Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
Dr. Jessica B. Harris is an award-winning culinary historian, cookbook author and journalist who specializes in the food and foodways of the African diaspora. With this column, "My Culinary Compass," she is taking people all over the world — via their taste buds — with recipes inspired by her extensive travels.
The number of workers filing for jobless aid ticked up last week but stayed near a historic low, underscoring that employers are unwilling to lay off workers amid a tight job market. Some 206,000 people filed unemployment claims in the week ended December 11, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's...
Supply chain chaos has left a lot of items stranded, so they may arrive too late for the holidays. But everything will make its way to its destination eventually, and then what?. Experts say retailers will either have to pack-and-hold or sell products for as much as 50% off. You've...
If you are looking for your next backdrop for family photos take a short drive to the Grand Falls Waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the perfect family photo backdrop. But, if you're looking for a one-of-0a-kind backdrop I have found the perfect location. Great Falls Waterfall is located on Shoal Creek in Joplin, Missouri the 12 foot drop down and 163-feet long will give you the perfect photo opportunity.
After recording a disappointing 210,000 jobs added in November, the U.S. economy needed a little more good news. On Thursday, it got some. According to statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department, some 184,000 U.S. workers applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week, a drop of 43,000 from the week before.
Comments / 0