Holiday travel set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple A predicts that more than 109 million Americans...

www.today.com

FOXBusiness

TSA says travel volume will near pre-pandemic levels through December

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects the volume of passengers at airports throughout December to near pre-pandemic levels despite growing fears surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The TSA's projection comes after the agency screened 20.9 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide during the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period....
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

COVID surge raises concerns ahead of holiday travel

The latest COVID surge is complicating holiday travel plans and raising concerns among top public health officials. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Miami International Airport, where he takes a look at what’s being done to protect the millions who will be on the move.Dec. 20, 2021.
TRAVEL
bakemag.com

Avocado sales stay above pre-pandemic levels

Sales of fresh hass avocados remain above pre-pandemic levels, but year-over-year sales and volume have softened compared to the fresh produce sales boom at the start of COVID. Those are among the findings of a new sales report from the Hass Avocado Board, which also took a close look at...
AGRICULTURE
TODAY.com

UPS and delivery companies race to meet holiday deadlines

With online sales expected to hit an all-time high and just 10 days to go before Christmas, pressure is on delivery services like UPS. The latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook takes Al Roker to Fairfield, Connecticut for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how UPS is getting packages on their way. Al even pitches in to deliver some in person!Dec. 15, 2021.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Layoffs rise slightly, but stay at pre-pandemic levels

The number of workers filing for jobless aid ticked up last week but stayed near a historic low, underscoring that employers are unwilling to lay off workers amid a tight job market. Some 206,000 people filed unemployment claims in the week ended December 11, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
First-Time Unemployment Claims Fall Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

After recording a disappointing 210,000 jobs added in November, the U.S. economy needed a little more good news. On Thursday, it got some. According to statistics released Thursday by the Labor Department, some 184,000 U.S. workers applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week, a drop of 43,000 from the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH

