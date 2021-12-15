ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spread of omicron is cause for growing concern

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization warns that the omicron variant is spreading at...

www.today.com

Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Travel Restrictions Tighten As COVID-19 Omicron Variant Concerns Grow

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today, requiring some travelers to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight. The move comes as at least a dozen states report confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant. Starting today, if you’re flying into the United States from...
TRAVEL
WREG

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sun-Journal

U.S. vaccine demand grows, amid omicron concerns, booster eligibility expansion

Demand for coronavirus vaccines has spiked in the United States in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant. Health-care providers administered 2.18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the “highest single-day total since May,” the White House said. According to the latest CDC report, over the week ending on Thursday, the average number of daily administered vaccine doses reported to the agency was 22 percent higher than the previous week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

New research hints at why omicron may spread faster, cause less severe illness

The omicron coronavirus variant infects and multiplies 70 times faster in the human bronchus than delta and the original strain, according to preliminary findings from researchers at the University of Hong Kong in China. This finding may explain why the strain appears to be more transmissible, researchers said. The early...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

