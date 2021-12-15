ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Almost Perfect – Girls Basketball

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
December 15, 2021
East Alabama Sports Today

Girls roundup: Anniston nearly scores a basketball shutout; Ohatchee, Piedmont post area wins, and more

TUESDAY’S GIRLS GAMES
Anniston 63, Munford 2
Cherokee County 74, Ashville 27
Clay Central 49, Saks 23
Handley 64, Talladega 57
Jacksonville Christian 54, ASCTAE 19
Ohatchee 61, Pleasant Valley 51
Pell City 52, White Plains 43
Piedmont 56, Weaver 30
Ragland 74, Donoho 12
Spring Garden 71, Sand Rock 57

Anniston girls basketball coach Eddie Bullock is all about defense. It couldn’t get much better than Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs almost pitched a basketball shutout in beating Munford 63-2. The only points they allowed were a basket was a Janiayha Wilson threw at the basket midway through the third quarter.

The Anniston starters played the first minute of the third quarter and then retired for the evening. Serena Hardy hit three 3-points, scored a game-high 17 points and dealt six assists. Nina Farrow his five of six shots and scored 10 points.



OHATCHEE 61, PLEASANT VALLEY 51: Jorda Crook scored 32 points and had a double-double by halftime to lead the Lady Indians. Crook finished with 20 rebounds.



PIEDMONT 56, WEAVER 30: Jaycee Glover hit two of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Lady Bulldogs get off to a fast start and they led 22-8 after one quarter. Lele Ridley had 14 points and six rebounds. Gracie Naugher didn’t score, but helped the defensive effort with four steals. Z’Hayla Walker had seven points and six rebounds, and Emily Farmer grabbed a team-high eight boards.

D.J. Gibbs scored 24 of Weaver’s 30 points.


RAGLAND 74, DONOHO 12: The Lady Purple Devils put three scorers in double figures and scored a game’s worth of points in first quarter to cruise to their fourth win in a row.

Rylee Mickler scored 19 points, Cadence Buchanan had 18 ad Sammie Day-Jones 16. Ragland scored 42 points in the first quarter. Day-Jones scored all her points in the quarter, Mickler had 12 and Buchanan 10.

“We did a good job of sharing the ball and finding the open gaps offensively tonight,” Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt said.



PELL CITY 52, WHITE PLAINS 43: Reagan Tarver hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Tori Winslett had 14 and Kyla Torok 12.

Adriana Sotelo also hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points for White Plains. Callyn Martin had 13 and Angel Bozarth 11. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

