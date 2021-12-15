Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new Culver's

The Louisiana-based, create-your-own gourmet pizza shop Pizza Artista will open at 2501 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, in mid-January. The opening had previously been announced for December. According to franchise owners Charlotte Emmerling Robel and Kevin Robel, the location will offer a range of pizza and salad options including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free selections. Pizzas are 10.5 inches in diameter, and customers can add up to eight toppings, including traditional pizza toppings, as well as Cajun options such as shrimp, crawfish, crab, andouille and Cajun sausage. 832.334-6497. www.pizzaartista.com.
