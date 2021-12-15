Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new Culver's

New electoral maps are set for the next decade in Tomball and Magnolia, which divides the city of Tomball between two county commissioner territories. In a 3-2 vote, Harris County commissioners selected a new boundary map for the county’s four commissioner precincts Oct. 28. This plan has drawn criticism from the court’s two Republican commissioners: Tom Ramsey of Precinct 3 and Jack Cagle of Precinct 4. Both voted against the proposal and have joined a lawsuit against the county over the redistricting results.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO