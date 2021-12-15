Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces The Diamond And Pearl Clans

Mr. Mime has been a mainstay Psychic Pokemon since Red and Blue. And in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can find Mr. Mime roaming about in Route 218 and Route 222 exclusive to Brilliant Diamond or in Pokemon Hideaways for both games, specifically in the Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern, Whiteout Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Caverns areas after you’ve unlocked National Pokedex. However, since Generation VI (Pokemon X and Y) introduced the new Fairy-type, Mr. Mime became one of the rare Psychic/Fairy dual-typed Pokemon, making its weaknesses somewhat elusive. In case you forgot or are a newcomer to the series, read on below for more details on Mr. Mime’s weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
