ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces The Diamond And Pearl Clans

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces players to the game’s two rival clans. The aptly named Diamond and Pearl factions (Arceus takes place in the Sinnoh region, after all) are factions you'll interact with in addition to...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: What is Mr Mime’s Weakness?

Mr. Mime has been a mainstay Psychic Pokemon since Red and Blue. And in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can find Mr. Mime roaming about in Route 218 and Route 222 exclusive to Brilliant Diamond or in Pokemon Hideaways for both games, specifically in the Icy Cave, Glacial Cavern, Whiteout Cave, Dazzling Cave, and Stargleam Caverns areas after you’ve unlocked National Pokedex. However, since Generation VI (Pokemon X and Y) introduced the new Fairy-type, Mr. Mime became one of the rare Psychic/Fairy dual-typed Pokemon, making its weaknesses somewhat elusive. In case you forgot or are a newcomer to the series, read on below for more details on Mr. Mime’s weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clans#Galaxy Expedition Team#Leafeon#Glaceon#Ginkgo Guild Merchants#Team Galatic#Hisuian#Zorua
dotesports.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus might be the longest Pokémon game ever

With the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in the rearview, Pokémon fans have started scrounging for more information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and what is to come with the game that looks to be taking the Pokémon franchise in an entirely different direction. Several leakers have been...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Unite Is Getting New Items and An Event This Holiday

The Pokemon Company has revealed a collection of new seasonal updates for Pokemon Unite, including a new event, a playable Pokemon, and more. The selection of holiday-themed content will begin tomorrow on December 9 and will start by introducing a new playable Pokemon, Tsareena. This Pokemon is an All-Rounder and can provide tactical gameplay for players, bringing new moves like Trop Kick and Grassy Glide. Players will be able to obtain a free Unite license for Tsareena until December 31, 2021 by logging in to the game and checking their in-game mail. Additionally, players can expect Dragonite on December 20, who will also be playable. Although no further information has been provided just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mobilesyrup.com

Christina Aguilera says Pokémon Legends: Arceus is ‘gorgeous’

Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn’t completely done yet, but it is playable, according to artist Christina Aguilera. In an interview with Elle, Aguilera said that during the brief Nintendo Switch advertisement she shot with her family, her daughter fell in love with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. “It’s so gorgeous,...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Reveals Nearly 2 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

On Nintendo Japan’s Youtube, their recent “Cat Mario Time” video revealed roughly 1 minute and 45 seconds of new Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay footage. Various bits of exploration and Pokémon real-time interaction are displayed, providing a sense of the type of open-world esque experience players can look forward to in early 2022. I also had no idea this “Cat Mario Time” segment was even a thing, but the more you know, I guess.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Save Data From Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Unlocks Darkrai In Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company has announced a special bonus in Pokemon Legends Arceus for players who own Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Players who have save data for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to receive a Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus by completing a special mission, as well as a special outfit based on the modern day Team Galactic.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Meet the young clan leaders and panic-inducing merchants of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A new trailer and additional details have dropped today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Hisui's two main clans, Diamond and Pearl, belong to the young Adaman and Irida, respectively. We're also introduced to Ginkgo Merchants, folks who have clearly never heard of "personal bubbles." Last but not least, a certain mythical Pokemon can be yours to catch — but there's a catch.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

In the year since its launch, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has proven to be one of the more robust and popular installments of the long-running franchise. Recent entries like Odyssey received an impressive amount of post-release content in its first year. But even after releasing several successful, large-scope expansions in 2021, Valhalla is going strong and appears ready to outpace its predecessor by continuing its Viking voyage into a second year.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy