Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.1 is currently being rolled out to all platforms, and we’ve got the full release notes. As covered last week, the new title update restructures the game’s data on PC and consoles, resulting in overall smaller file size, faster loading screen times and runtime performance, and improved world data streaming. In addition, this new major update introduces support for the recently-announced Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories in both Valhalla and Odyssey. Another interesting change included with this new update are new sub-sections in the gameplay options tab, allowing players to customize specific combat, stealth, and exploration settings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO