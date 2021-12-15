ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluor Backs Upcoming SPAC IPO for NuScale Power, Looks to the Future

 4 days ago
Texas-based engineering company Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) is already a name in the U.S. stock market. FLR stock has been on the market for more than two decades, although one of its projects is preparing to make its market debut for the first time. Fluor-backed NuScale Power is going public via a...

pymnts

Platform Businesses Dominate End of Year SPAC, IPO Activity

We’re at the very tail end of 2021, and depending on where — and when — you look, the SPAC sector is either dead or rising, phoenix-like, from ashes. But in general, the last few weeks have shown increased activity for public listings, both traditional and through tie ups with blank check firms.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
Recycling Startup Rubicon Will Go Public via $2 Billion SPAC

Rubicon Technologies has created some of the most innovative technology in sustainability. The company's plans to go public will make its technology more well known. The Leonardo DiCaprio-backed company announced on Dec. 16 that it will be going public through a SPAC merger with blank-check company Founder SPAC. Article continues...
LOS ANGELES, CA
power-technology.com

NuScale Power signs merger agreement with Spring Valley

Nuclear energy company NuScale Power has signed a definitive merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition to create a new energy company. The combined business entity will be named NuScale Power Corporation and have an enterprise value of almost $1.9bn. It will be listed under the ticker symbol SMR once the...
BUSINESS
kcpw.org

Powering the Future with Renewable Energy

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: December 9, 2020) — This week on the program, we air a panel on the future of renewable energy and the need to change our energy system to combat pollution and prevent the worst effects of climate change. Despite the many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Apollo-backed SPAC cuts U.S. IPO size to $350 million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) cut the size of its initial public offering to $350 million from $400 million it had expected to raise earlier, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Fluor's (FLR) NuScale Unit to go Public Through SPAC Deal

Fluor Corporation FLR rose 3.96% during the trading session on Dec 14 and 1.11% in the after-hours trading session after the company’s NuScale Power, LLC entered into a merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. SV, by which its nuclear energy unit can go public. The deal is expected to close in first-half 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Samsara IPO: IOT Date, Price, and Valuation, Explained

While there was a brief lull in U.S. IPO markets around Thanksgiving week, December is looking like another busy month. After HashiCorp and Nu Holdings, there are listings from Samsara and Bionomics. What’s the date and price for the Samsara IPO and what valuation is the company seeking?. Article...
STOCKS
SpaceNews.com

SPAC activity may pause but it will be back

SAN FRANCISCO – The rate of space company mergers with special purpose acquisition corporations (SPACs) may be slowing, but the trend isn’t over, according to investors speaking at TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2021. “Investors are still trying to understand and make heads or tails of stocks,” said Shaun Maguire,...
BUSINESS
enr.com

Advanced Nuclear Power Developer NuScale Strikes Deal To Go Public

NuScale Power LLC, an industry-leading developer of advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology that is majority owned by Fluor Corp., said Dec. 14 it would go public in a merger with a NASDAQ-traded special purpose investment firm, in order to boost growth and project funding. The deal with Spring...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Blackstone-Backed Altus Power Is a Good Investment After CBAH Merger

Recently, Altus Power (AMPS) went public through a SPAC merger in a deal backed by Blackstone. CBRE Acquisition (CBAH), a blank-check company sponsored by CBRE Group, raised more than $400 million through its IPO and arranged for an additional $275 million in PIPE deals to take Altus public. What’s Altus Power's stock forecast after the CBAH merger?
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

InfiniteWorld Metaverse Company to Go Public in $700M SPAC Merger

The interest in the metaverse's digital and interoperable worlds isn't slowing down. With institutions, brands, and entities sorting out how to integrate the technology, metaverse company InfiniteWorld is opening up exposure to this technology to the public. According to a press release, the stock will debut on Nasdaq early next year under the ticker symbol "JPG."
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-12-15. The...
STOCKS
mpamag.com

CBRE, Altus Power SPAC merger completed

The business combination of CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH) and Blackstone-backed Altus Power has been finalized. As a result, Altus Power has received $636.5 million in proceeds, consisting of funds from CBAH’s former trust account and a private placement in public equity (PIPE). Altus Power will use the proceeds to finance the company’s growth plans. In addition, Altus Power’s Class A ordinary shares and Altus Power’s warrants have started trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “AMPS” and “AMPS WS”, respectively.
BUSINESS
