Isaiah Thomas will reportedly be signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to sources, the player will be signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers under the hardship exemption clause. Thomas currently plays in the NBA G League for the Grand Rapids Gold, representing the Denver Nuggets. It comes as no surprise that Thomas has been working on coming back to the NBA this offseason. In a recent pro-am game, he scored 81 points, proving that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. In his first game with Gold, he scored 42 points, which has placed him on the radar for many teams across the league.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO