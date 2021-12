Triangle Strategy has got a brand new trailer and it seems to be the first of a series of character profiles. The first Triangle Strategy character to get the trailer profile treatment is Roland Glenbrook, the Younger Prince of Glenbrook. Roland is an idealist who has to contend with the realities of being part of the Royal Family especially in war time, and all the choices that brings. Players will have to make decisions on issues that will see Roland’s idealism and reality clash and not every decision will be a good one it seems. These choices will also impact which characters will join the player’s party.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO