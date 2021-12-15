ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fully vaccinated will probably mean booster in the near future

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxmsF_0dNXRN9800

We’ve gotten used to calling ourselves fully vaccinated if we’ve had the one, or two doses of the vaccine, depending on which vaccine we received.

That is probably going to change in the weeks to come. Tuesday, on the first anniversary of the first COVID vaccine shot given in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said “I believe at some point we’ll be making a determination that fully boosted constitutes fully vaccinated.” The Governor says she wants to be rational about changing the definition, especially since about 30% of New Yorkers have not yet received a first dose.

It appears about 30% of those eligible for a booster have received one.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer officials predict the pandemic will end in 2024

Pfizer announced Friday that the future of COVID-19 may switch from pandemic to endemic by 2024. Executives with Pfizer stated that the novel Coronavirus may end up in our lives for good, becoming more like the flu and leading to regional outbreaks. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said how...
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

State health commissioner: “We’re not in a state of panic about omicron variant,” but holiday gatherings should happen with precautions

The state’s new health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said holiday gatherings should only happen at consideration of the most-vulnerable. So what does that mean for Christmas, New Years, and remaining holiday gatherings?. “Just look at it from the perspective of the person who is most vulnerable who would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

New York’s moratorium preventing electricity, internet from being shut off due to pandemic ends this week: Thousands could lose service to nonpayment

On Tuesday New York’s moratorium on utility shut-offs will come to an end. It’s the latest sign that despite surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – public policy is moving away from pandemic-era precautions. The end of the state’s utility moratorium will leave 1.3 million households to deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
FingerLakes1.com

City of Ithaca extends Guaranteed Income program application deadline

The city of Ithaca’s pilot Guaranteed Income program has extended the application deadline to Tuesday. Additionally, the program will hold a Zoom informational meeting Monday at 10AM to answer questions and explain the process. The city is partnering with the University of Pennsylvania, the Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense Project and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income for a project that will provide cash payments to 110 randomly selected unpaid caregivers and their families.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Android#The Near Future#Covid#New Yorkers#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

500,000 delayed stimulus payments are being sent, is one yours?

500,000 individuals will see stimulus payments after they were delayed for quite some time. Stimulus checks began when the federal government sent multiple checks worth thousands. Low income households across the nation benefitted. Many Americans are still owed federal checks under the American Rescue Plan. Many are also waiting for...
ALABAMA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
FingerLakes1.com

Monthly $1,200 stimulus checks for undocumented workers could become permanent thanks to expanded Excluded Workers Fund

New York could make a pandemic-era stimulus program that sent $15,200 to thousands of individual undocumented workers in 2021 permanent. Advocates and some lawmakers are calling for the Excluded Workers Fund to be made permanent. The fund was initially set at $2.1 billion, and provided stimulus payments of up to $15,000 to workers who are not traditional residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy