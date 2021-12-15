PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Capitals on Wednesday Night

The Chicago Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at the United Center on Friday night for the second game this season between the Central Division foes. The last meeting came on Nov. 7 and was the first game of the Derek King era, with Chicago winning 2-1 thanks to an overtime GWG from Alex DeBrincat. Nashville scuffled a bit after that defeat but has been red-hot in December, winning its last six, including a 5-2 home win over the Avalanche on Thursday night. The Predators have been scoring in bunches, averaging 3.67 goals in this recent spurt of victories. And all this comes despite Nashville having a slew of players tossed into COVID-19 protocol within the last week, including its No. 2 and No. 4 point-producers: Mikael Granlund (5 G, 22 A) and Ryan Johansen (8 G, 16 A), respectively.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO