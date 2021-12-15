ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Capitals on Wednesday Night

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After an unexpected three-day break, the Blackhawks return to action on Wednesday night as the Washington Capitals make their lone visit this season to the United Center. TEAM RECORDS. CHI: 10-15-2, 22...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Second City Hockey

