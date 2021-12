Announced during the Xbox 20th anniversary stream, Microsoft has released Power On: The Story of Xbox, a documentary series that’s free to watch via YouTube. The documentary is split into six parts, each running around 40 minutes. The focus is on the platform’s origins and how the first Xbox came to be, but it runs from the very beginning of the Xbox’s inception, through things like Microsoft’s pitch to buy Nintendo, how the Xbox team literally stole the Windows kernel to get their console to run, the Red Ring of Death debale and more. The key to it all is that making Xbox happen was an uphill battle for the small group inside Microsoft having that were determined to bring it to life.

