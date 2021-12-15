ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Cohu

investing.com
 3 days ago

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Garrigan maintained a Buy rating on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $45, which is approximately 30.47% above the present share price of $34.49. Garrigan expects Cohu to post earnings...

www.investing.com

Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

CrowdStrike is differentiating itself over cybersecurity peers. Applied Materials is a safe and cheap way to play the explosion in semiconductors. Splunk has gotten far too cheap amid some manageable uncertainty. It has been a very unkind two months for technology stocks in general. Due to high valuations, inflation fears,...
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
investing.com

Wedbush Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rivian Automotive

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive on Friday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 19.41% above the present share price of $108.87. Ives expects Rivian Automotive to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Exelon

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Exelon on Friday, setting a price target of $69, which is approximately 26.93% above the present share price of $54.36. The current consensus among 7 TipRanks analysts is for a Strong Buy rating of shares in Exelon, with an...
investing.com

Roblox Gets Buy Rating From Needham

Investing.com — Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX ) shares rose 6% on Friday, looking to reclaim some of this week's losses following a buy rating from Needham. Roblox shares fell 9% Wednesday and a further 2% Thursday after it reported its November metrics, which disappointed investors after missing expectations. However,...
