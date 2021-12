It has become abundantly clear to me that Tyler Badie was on a quest this season to win ALL the All-American honors. Like, every single one. While he hasn’t made the first team in many of them and has been left off of The Action Network, FWAA, and The Athletic’s lists (#disrespect), he was selected to be on the following All-American lists: The Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, The Sporting News, Walter Camp Foundation, and CBS/247 Sports. Am I missing any?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO