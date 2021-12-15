Chief Mike Peters of Springdale PD announces retirement

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 30 years with the department, Chief of Springdale Police Mike Peters announced his retirement in a letter to Mayor Doug Sprouse, the Springdale City Council and Springdale Civil Service Commission, effective Feb. 1.

“While I look forward to the future and spending more time with family and friends, I will miss my colleagues and the tremendous support the city and the community has shown me and my family,” Chief Peters said.

In his letter, he thanked the Civil Commission and Mayor Sprouse for their trust in Peters’ leadership, and he also thanked the the City Council for their support, as well as all the men and women of the department.

“I could not have asked for a better, more dedicated group of individuals who make up SPD!”

Peters was first hired as a patrolman in 1991 after serving over five years in the U.S. Army. He was also a member of the Arkansas National Guard.

The chief worked investigations and drug enforcement before being promoted to sergeant in 1998, followed by lieutenant in 2001 and captain in 2004.

At the height of his career, Peters rotated between administration, patrol and investigations before finally being promoted to chief of police on September 11, 2015.

He said the department will be wrapping up various projects before he enters retirement, such as moving into the new department building, completing a radio project, and implementing a new records system.

