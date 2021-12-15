ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs hires UBS banker as it expands operations for world’s rich

American Banker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group has recruited structured-lending specialist Charles Hannant from UBS Group as it expands its operations for the world’s ultrawealthy. Hannant is set to join the New York-based bank in early 2022, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move...

www.americanbanker.com

Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
American Banker

BMO is said to express interest in BNP Paribas’s U.S. banking unit

Bank of Montreal has expressed interest in buying BNP Paribas's U.S. banking arm, according to people familiar with the matter, a potential deal that would shore up its stateside presence. The Canadian lender has held initial talks about an acquisition of BNP Paribas’s Bank of the West unit, the people...
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

New York Bankers Are Being Ordered By Goldman Sachs To Cancel Parties

Thus according to news sources, a significant producer at JPMorgan Advisors who says JPMorgan’s separate Private Bank business has been snatching her clients was unsuccessful in obtaining a temporary restraining order against the firm. According to Bloomberg, US District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. for the Northern District of California...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sacramento Business Journal

PowerSchool disputes findings of critical Goldman Sachs report

An executive at education software company PowerSchool Holdings Inc. took issue with the conclusions of a critical research report by investment bank Goldman Sachs that raised doubts about PowerSchool's growth potential. Goldman Sachs initiated research coverage of Folsom-based PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) on Monday with a recommendation that investors sell PowerSchool...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On RingCentral, Sees 32% Upside

Rangan launched coverage on the communication and collaboration segment with a positive sector view. The 2020 cloud total addressable market of $19 billion implies a cloud penetration at 7% in 2020, which should increase to 29% in 2025. Rangan believes RingCentral offers investors "high visibility into multi-year durable high revenue...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
DEALBREAKER

Bonus Watch ’21: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase

I-bankers needn’t worry about inflation this Christmas season. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may boost its bonus pool for investment banking by about 50%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. may reach for a 40% increase, according to people with knowledge of their initial deliberations. The business, which covers merger-and-acquisition advisory as well as underwriting groups, is poised for the biggest windfalls after recent meetings to set pay for the year, the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal talks….
BUSINESS
