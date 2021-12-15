ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot dead at Tesla plant argued with co-worker that day, California cops say

By Don Sweeney
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo workers at a Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area had argued earlier in the day before one was found dead in the parking lot, California police reported. Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, has been arrested...

