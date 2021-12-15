Jets' latest loss should be viewed as a collective failure

President and interim GM of the Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford joins Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss the state of his Canucks amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases, the keys to the team's recent turnaround, and reflects on what the future holds for Vancouver this year (00:44). Producer Sam joins the guys to chat about Paul Maurice's resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (12:34). Former NHL President, GM and head coach Doug MacLean catches up with Nick and Justin before sharing his thoughts on the growing COVID-19 concerns around the NHL and sharing some stories from his time in the league (27:19). The guys wrap up by heading to the text-line to respond to your questions and comments (48:17).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.

