Jets' latest loss should be viewed as a collective failure

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG -- Nate Schmidt saw the question coming and was quick to cut it off at the pass. The veteran defenceman might be a relatively new member of the Winnipeg Jets, but he’s been around the block enough to know how to handle queries about a coach and his potential job...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Chevaldayoff will meet with the media after Maurice announced his resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets. Dave Lowry will take over as the interim head coach as the team prepares to play the Washington Capitals on Friday night. When submitting content, please...
WINNIPEG — The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night. Centre Michael Sgarbossa and forward Alex Ovechkin salted the victory away with empty-net goals during the last 2:40 of the game as Washington beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. Lowry, Winnipeg's former assistant...
WINNIPEG - Dave Lowry is a first-time NHL head coach by definition only. He doesn’t lack experience on the ice or behind the bench. Perhaps most importantly, he doesn't lack the conviction required to make bold decisions. The only thing that’s truly been missing is the opportunity, which changed...
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - Keep the good Canucks vibes going

Mike and Jason are joined by newly minted Canucks Vice President of Hockey Ops Stan Smyl. They also layout their locks of the week, and a bunch of ask us anythings. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Bik Nizzar and Lydia Cruz are joined by Sam Cosentino to speak on news around team in the pacific division. They discuss the COVID struggles in the sports world and are joined by Stacy Jo Rost to set the week for the Seattle Seahawks. Now Playing. Can the Canucks keep...
Sportsnet.ca

Dec. 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Full Game

Dec. 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Full Game. The Vancouver Canucks face off against the San Jose Sharks in California. Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch have the call while Bik Nizzar and Jamie Dodd break it down in the intermissions. Now Playing. Dec. 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. San...
Sportsnet.ca

Jim Rutherford on the Canucks Finding Their Stride

President and interim GM of the Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford joins Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss the state of his Canucks amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases, the keys to the team's recent turnaround, and reflects on what the future holds for Vancouver this year (00:44). Producer Sam joins the guys to chat about Paul Maurice's resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (12:34). Former NHL President, GM and head coach Doug MacLean catches up with Nick and Justin before sharing his thoughts on the growing COVID-19 concerns around the NHL and sharing some stories from his time in the league (27:19). The guys wrap up by heading to the text-line to respond to your questions and comments (48:17).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
Sportsnet.ca

Six straight for the Canucks

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance talk about the Vancouver Canucks extending their win streak to six games under Bruce Boudreau, and also chat about developing COVID stories across the NHL. Now Playing. Can the depleted Canucks D core get it done against SJ?. December 16 2021. Jamie Dodd and Thomas...
Sportsnet.ca

Unbeaten under Boudreau, the Canucks are back in the playoff race

It took the first 48 days of the season for the Vancouver Canucks to surpass six wins. They have matched that total over the last 10 days under Bruce Boudreau. The highly-imperfect team remains perfect under its new coach, making it six straight wins Thursday by beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 in Northern California.
Sportsnet.ca

Puljujarvi leads Oilers past Blue Jackets to snap six game losing skid

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have finally broken out of their serious slump. Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist as the Oilers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Thursday to snap a six-game skid, the last five of which came at home. "This was big for...
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky enter COVID protocol

Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher are out of the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche after all three were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday. Colorado made the announcement ahead of the team's evening matchup on the road against the Nashville Predators. Pavel Francouz started in goal with Dustin Smith serving as emergency backup goaltender.
Sportsnet.ca

In an eerily familiar, empty Bell Centre, the Canadiens finally win again

It was all so eerily familiar. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL teams this season to play in an empty building, as the Habs complied with a late-day request from the Quebec government to prevent any fans from entering the Bell Centre due to rapidly rising COVID numbers in the province.
Sportsnet.ca

Smiling with a grin of justice, Maple Leafs’ Spezza has suspension reduced

VANCOUVER – The irrepressible smile on Jason Spezza’s face, his constant tinkering and examining of hockey sticks, and the jump in those 38-year-old legs at every practice and morning skate would tell you otherwise. But one had to start wondering if the suspended veteran’s presence on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ road trip through COVID-hit Western Canada was even worth it.
Sportsnet.ca

Senators Takeaways: 5 reasons for the impressive turnaround

The texts and emails are arriving like Christmas cards. They’re not Santa related. Maybe the rebuild really is over, lol. The Ottawa Senators didn’t so much flip the page on November of the 2021 calendar, it was more like they flipped a switch. Technically, it came after the 6-2 loss on home ice to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 1. In Ottawa, this day is now referred to as ‘rock bottom.’
Sportsnet.ca

Niagara IceDogs have weekend games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that the Niagara IceDogs' regular-season games scheduled for the coming weekend against the Sudbury Wolves and North Bay Battalion have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The games were set to be played on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both will be rescheduled at a...
