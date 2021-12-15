End-of-year selling is a bit overdone, says LionTree CEO

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO