End-of-year selling is a bit overdone, says LionTree CEO

By CNBC on Peacock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAryeh Bourkoff, LionTree founder and CEO, joins...

Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Is Now Down 45% From its Highs. Is the EV Upstart a Buy?

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
Benzinga

Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri lowered the price target on Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $190 from $250 and reiterated Neutral. The new price target implies a 13.7% upside. The re-rating follows the Wedbush-hosted advisor call. Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns/travel slowdown, and likely reduced...
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
