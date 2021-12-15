End-of-year selling is a bit overdone, says LionTree CEO

Every quarter, institutional investment managers who control more than $100 million in assets are required to submit reports called 13-F filings with the SEC. No 13-F filings in the world are watched...
With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
The stock market's volatility jump may be in its early stages. Despite a bullish 2022 outlook, Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue expects the wild swings to ramp up as investors digest a less accommodative Federal Reserve and assess new risks tied to the Covid omicron variant. "While we're overweight to equities,...
Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri lowered the price target on Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $190 from $250 and reiterated Neutral. The new price target implies a 13.7% upside. The re-rating follows the Wedbush-hosted advisor call. Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns/travel slowdown, and likely reduced...
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
Comments / 0