Local Marketing Integration Opt-In Platform

Cover picture for the articleWith a streamlined local store marketing strategy in place, franchisees can build hyper-localized plans with ease that will bring customers...

Fast Casual

Revel Systems partners with global payments platform Adyen

Revel Systems, a market leading cloud-native point of sale and business management platform, is partnering with Adyen, a global payments platform. Leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Revel Systems will launch Revel Advantage International, an integrated payment solution, according to a press release. "I am very excited to work with Adyen and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Comscore acquires marketing intelligence platform Shareablee

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has acquired Shareablee, a strategic marketing intelligence platform for brands and media companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2013, Shareablee, a Meta for Media Measurement Partner, provides analytics and intelligence to many of the world's largest brands, publishers and agencies, including Mondelez, GroupM, ESPN, NBCUniversal, and Vox Media.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
aithority.com

Leading Crypto IRA Platform iTrustCapital Integrates with Fireblocks

ITrustCapital, the #1 software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through IRA retirement accounts announced it will be integrating with Fireblocks, the recognized infrastructure provider for digital asset businesses. The move will enable iTrustCapital to expand the custody of client assets and introduce competitive new products and services across the decentralized finance stack while providing an enhanced level of security for customers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Store Marketing#Marketing Strategy#Umi
aithority.com

Fundsquire Partners With Railz To Offer An Integrated, Quicker, And Transparent Funding Platform

Fundsquire, a source of capital for startup and scale-ups globally, has partnered with Railz to supercharge its funding platform, offering Fundsquire’s global customers a seamless and powerful experience. Fundsquire has integrated Railz’s API solutions to augment its funding platform, access comprehensive accounting data, and provide a transparent lending process for businesses accessing growth capital from Fundsquire.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Launches Stripe Integration For Its 3D Mapping & Events Platform

New Platform Fee Expected to add $760,000 in Annual Revenue. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. , a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality experience technologies and services is pleased to announce it has integrated Stripe with its events platform Map Dynamics. This integration will provide an additional, no-touch projected $760,000 annual revenue stream for Nextech through a 2% platform percentage fee when Stripe is used for booth sales for virtual or hybrid events. The new Stripe integration provides a substantial increased revenue capability for both Nextech and its clients.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Authtrail closes a $3.6M strategic round of funding for its data integrity platform

Ljubljana, Slovenia, December 15 - Authtrail, a blockchain-based SaaS platform for enterprise data integrity, announced the closing of a USD 3.6 million strategic round of funding. Based on the Moonbeam network, Authtrail is one of the few projects in the Web3 ecosystem that has already achieved adoption on an enterprise level. The team will use the funds to spearhead the next stages of product development and business growth, aiming to establish itself as a household name for enterprise data integrity on a global scale.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

McFadyen Digital Creates ‘Marketplace Connector’ to Integrate Two Top Platforms

Leading digital marketplace strategy firm launches cloud-based tool to integrate Mirakl and commercetools, getting business to market faster and without the cost of custom integration. McFadyen Digital, a leading ecommerce marketplace agency, announces the launch of The Marketplace Connector. This new tool leverages the APIs of the leading marketplace platform...
INTERNET
Fast Casual

Business Outreach: B2B Direct Mail

Though the methods of printing and distribution have changed, the value of direct mail has not. It has the advantage of using personal data to target and directly communicate 1-to-1 with your audience at their home or place of business - that’s why we are constantly using direct mailers in our clients’ strategies to promote products and services, drive brand engagement, and increase sales while also keeping current customers coming back again and again. We are experts in direct mail marketing and our dedicated account managers will help you to leverage proven programs that deliver better response and marketing ROI.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Stravito Releases New Collaboration and Research Integrations Making it the Go-To Platform for Managing All Enterprise Insights

Stravito, the knowledge management platform democratizing access to market research and insights, announced the release of a series of new integrations that make it even easier for individuals at global enterprises to use market research to make more informed business decisions. The platform now has integrations with Slack and a number of market-leading research vendors, including Mintel.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Continuous localization platform Lokalise raises $50M

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. Lokalise, a so-called “continuous localization” platform that helps companies ensure that their software is fully tailored for...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Agency Revolution Announces Integration with Partner Platform

Integration Enables Partner Platform Agencies to Leverage the Data in Their AMS to Deliver Timely and Personalized Communication Throughout the Customer Journey. Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, serving independent insurance agencies, announced an integration that connects the company’s marketing automation platform, FuseTM, with Partner Platform’s innovative web-based insurance agency management system(AMS).
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Mobilum Technologies Signs Agreement To Integrate Off-Ramp Services Into The Ledger Live Platform, Gateway For Digital Assets & Web3

Mobilum Technologies Inc., a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the signed agreement to integrate into Ledger Live Platform, gateway for digital assets & web3. Founded in 2014, Ledger is the global platform for digital assets and...
BUSINESS
u.today

Mintable NFT Platform Integrates Immutable X Layer 2 Scaling Solution: Details

Immutable X, a pioneering Layer 2 solution for Ethereum focused on NFT-centric use cases, is now integrated by mainstream digital collectibles marketplace Mintable. According to a joint official announcement shared by the two teams, Mintable one-stop shop for NFTs starts supporting Immutable X, a StarkWare-based Ethereum (ETH) scalability solution. Following...
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

ZSuite Technologies Completes Integration with Q2’s Virtual Banking Platform

a financial tech firm that powers community financial institutions with digital escrow products for various commercial verticals, has announced its API integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, “leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio.”. Via the integration, Q2 customers will be able to “take advantage of ZSuite’s solutions via...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

DigitSec Announces Partnership And Integration With Copado DevOps Platform For Comprehensive Salesforce Security

DigitSec, provider of the patented SaaS Security Scanner, the most comprehensive security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, announced a partnership with Copado, the leading DevOps platform. DigitSec S4 now integrates with Copado DevOps to help customers find and fix security vulnerabilities before deployment. DigitSec complements existing Copado DevSecOps functionality by...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Synapse PDI Announces Newest Integration With PointClickCare’s EHR Platform

Marketplace Integration enables faster, easier sync of patient data, saving Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) time and money. Synapse PDI, the nation’s leading and largest SNF-focused DME Rental Benefit Manager (DBM), is thrilled to announce its latest integration with PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey.
TECHNOLOGY

