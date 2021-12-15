ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway Tesla Left Trail of Destruction in Central Paris, Say Witnesses

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night ploughed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard Diomande...

www.usnews.com

teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Tesla Says No Technical Problem To Flag In Fatal Paris Crash

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday told the French government there is no technical fault to flag related to the fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesperson. What Happened: French taxi firm G7 has suspended the use of 37 Tesla Model...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
740thefan.com

Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 after accident

PARIS (Reuters) -Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident with one of the cars at the weekend, it said on Tuesday. A company executive said that the 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in it fleet...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

